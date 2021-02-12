Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Short Interest Update

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the January 14th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth $880,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of IDXG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Interpace Biosciences has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

