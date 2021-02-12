Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.80. Intouch Insight shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,700 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.12 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 million during the quarter.

In other Intouch Insight news, Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$32,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,261 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,182.70. Insiders sold 205,500 shares of company stock worth $134,760 in the last 90 days.

About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.