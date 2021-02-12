Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.38. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $409.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

