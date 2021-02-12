Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $798.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $785.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

