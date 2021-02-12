Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $801.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

