Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

INUV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 148,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,201,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

INUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

