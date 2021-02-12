Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tlwm owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP remained flat at $$22.52 during trading hours on Friday. 6,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,646. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.