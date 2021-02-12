Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $24.34. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 256,927 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,547,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $18,496,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 493.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 177,815 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

