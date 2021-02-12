Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77). 3,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

