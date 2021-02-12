Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.14. The stock had a trading volume of 305,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

