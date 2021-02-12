Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.