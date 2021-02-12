Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 4.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,862,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 322.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54.

