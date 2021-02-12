Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $13.35. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 25,044 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
