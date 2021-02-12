Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $13.35. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 25,044 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

