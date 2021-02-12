InvestDigital Market Cap Hits $200,491.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $200,491.00 and approximately $23,412.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01099279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.71 or 0.05823376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,629,195 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.