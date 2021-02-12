Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ACB, ADN, ARX, ATUS, AZEK, BIO, BIR, BJRI, CAS, CCO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$10.00.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $36.00.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1.60 to $2.20.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Cfra from C$13.00 to C$18.00.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $73.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price raised by Truist from $20.00 to $37.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$173.00 to C$198.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $230.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was given a $124.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $480.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$2.15. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $883.00 to $849.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.75 to C$17.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.50.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $110.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $357.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $545.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $545.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $510.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Truist from $455.00 to $600.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Cannonball Research from $420.00 to $560.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $567.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$179.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$180.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $383.00 to $411.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.25. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $120.00 to $140.00.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$20.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (TSE:LEAF) was given a C$0.75 target price by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $17.50 to $20.00.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from C$24.50 to C$25.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) was given a C$12.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $86.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$40.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $291.00 to $321.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$16.65 to C$17.00. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $450.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Evercore Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.40. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$177.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$105.00 to C$130.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$125.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $380.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

