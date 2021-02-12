Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ACB, AEM, AND, ARX, CIX, IPL, SRU.UN, TFII, VII)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 12th:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$36.25 price target on the stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$28.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a tender rating. ATB Capital currently has C$11.08 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$12.19 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a tender rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACBTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACBTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.