Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ACB, AEM, AND, ARX, CIX, IPL, SRU.UN, TFII, VII)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$36.25 price target on the stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$28.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a tender rating. ATB Capital currently has C$11.08 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$12.19 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a tender rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

