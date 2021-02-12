Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (HCSG, HLMAF, HSC, IIIV, INVH, INVVY, JHX, JRSH, KBCSY, KGFHY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 12th:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group Inc alerts:

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.