Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linde (NYSE: LIN):

2/8/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/26/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

