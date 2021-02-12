Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capri (CPRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capri (NYSE: CPRI) recently:

2/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/29/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $53.00.

1/21/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/7/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. However, management remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from the pandemic, including soft tourism, decline in high-end fashion and accessories sales as well as store closures. Markedly, the company expects its top-line to decline on a year over year basis, during the third quarter.”

1/4/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/30/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPRI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $38,564,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

