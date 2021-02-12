Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 619 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 949% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 91,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,710. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,771.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 546,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 517,586 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. SRB Corp bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

