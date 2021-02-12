Investors Buy High Volume of Talend Put Options (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 786% compared to the typical daily volume of 227 put options.

Shares of TLND opened at $57.06 on Friday. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

