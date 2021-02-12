Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 882 call options.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in cbdMD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in cbdMD by 31.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

