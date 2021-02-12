Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INVU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,272,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,335. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get Investview alerts:

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.