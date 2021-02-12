Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INVU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,272,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,335. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
Investview Company Profile
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.