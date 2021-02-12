Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $14,016.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.01103650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.19 or 0.05789724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019611 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

