Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 202.25 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72). Approximately 67,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 375,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

The company has a market cap of £180.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.86.

About Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

