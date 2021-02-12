InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) Company Profile (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah; and PX property comprising 126 claims located in Utah.

