Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.66. Ion Energy shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 35,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Ion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.96 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

