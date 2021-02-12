IOTA Trading Up 131.6% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 131.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $509.51 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00075504 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

