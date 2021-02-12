IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 117.8% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $276.17 million and approximately $237.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 117.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.01103650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.19 or 0.05789724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019611 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.