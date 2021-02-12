Iowa State Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.94. 3,834,845 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

