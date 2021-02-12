Iowa State Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. 190,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,493,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

