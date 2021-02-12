Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average is $236.94. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

