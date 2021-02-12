IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of IPG Photonics worth $41,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.91. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,918,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,396. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

