Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $22.72 on Friday. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.