IQeon Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $411,793.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

