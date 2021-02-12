Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,435. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at $27,979,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

