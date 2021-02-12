Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.36

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $371.75. Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at $371.75, with a volume of 663 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.36. The stock has a market cap of £695.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,904.30.

Get Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Eamonn Rothwell acquired 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.