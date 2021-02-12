IRISnet Trading 48.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $128.10 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,458,744 coins and its circulating supply is 951,753,683 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

