Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.80. Ironveld shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 14,574,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

About Ironveld (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

