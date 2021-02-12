iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,242 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $147.67. The company had a trading volume of 594,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,063. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $139.01 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

