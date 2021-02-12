iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IEF stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

