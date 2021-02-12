iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

