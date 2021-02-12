iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $393.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.54 and a 200 day moving average of $355.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

