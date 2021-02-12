iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.81. 48,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $393.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.54 and its 200 day moving average is $355.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

