iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.03. 27,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $393.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

