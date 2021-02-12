iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.67. 44,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $253.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

