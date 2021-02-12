iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.68. 47,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

