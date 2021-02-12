iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.