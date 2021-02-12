iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.18

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 24095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.