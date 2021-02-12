iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.